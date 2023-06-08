Bruce E. Darby, 58, of Lebanon, passed away June 7, 2023, in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Franklin "Bill" Jamison, 66, of Keizer, passed away while fishing the Clackamas River on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael James Kerr, 56, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

John Wayne Walden, 79, of Albany passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.