Death notices

Ronald Lee Avery, 80, of Albany, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Brenda Lee Bailey, 51, of Lebanon, passed away July 18, 2022 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alice Louise Grovom, 96, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Phillip Lockwood, 66, of Lebanon, passed away July 17, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Miriam Wicks, 97, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on July 19, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

