Florence Ruth Canaday, 81, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Wilson "Bill" Vanderburg, 93, formerly of Corvallis, died March 15 at a care home in Kenmore, WA. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Ronald G. Vaughan, 74, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Constance "Connie" Wallace, 86, of Lebanon, died March 14, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.