Death Notices

Vanessa Jean Bay, 84, of Albany passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

William M. Fetter, 87, of Corvallis, OR passed away at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon on Sunday, August 18, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

J.D. Harris, Jr., 63, of Albany passed away Saturday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Barbara Jo Hight, 59, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. August 17, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Daniel J. Mushrock, 34, formerly of Brownsville, passed away August 11, 2020 in New Jersey. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Julietta Ann Pape, 93, of Lebanon passed away Monday, August 10, at her home. To leave an online condolence go to www.hustonjost.com.