David R. Beach, 86, formerly of Corvallis, passed away on April 19 at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Joe Edward "Ed" Price Jr., 65, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, April 16, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Annona Catherine Tiensvold, 84, of Sweet Home passed away on Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.