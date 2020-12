Death Notices

Milton L. Cooley, 89, of Albany passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michael L. Armstrong, 74, passed away in Lebanon on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Nancy Belle Hendricks, 94, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Albany. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Damian Kaimipono Billamor passed away on December 7, 2020. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.

Raquel Dawn Ndzeidze, 39, of Corvallis passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joe Lamont Spaeth, 89, of Corvallis passed away at his Corvallis home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.