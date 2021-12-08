Death Notices

Dan Richards Allen, 68, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Nancy Finch Benson, 88, of Halsey, passed away Monday evening at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerald Edward Luke, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Prentice Smith, 80, of Albany, passed away Tuesday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.