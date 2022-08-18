Death Notices

Beverly Jane Dennis, 93, of Lebanon, died August 16, 2022 in Albany, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sharyl K. Doll, 73, of Lebanon, died August 16, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
