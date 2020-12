Death Notices

Harold Lee Gum, 70, of Albany passed away December 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wilma M. Bertsch, 88, of Albany passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ellen Gladys Madarus, 90, of Albany passed away Saturday at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ivan Debban, 85, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bertha L. Woods, 84, of Kirkland, Washington passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frank Marvin Smith, 80, of Albany passed away on December 14, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Cora Lee Jean Puckett, 70, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.