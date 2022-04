Death Notices

Larry Gene Beavers, age 55, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Ann Ruby Beelart, age 97, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael Joseph Gamroth, age 71, passed away Sunday April 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Linda Svensen Perkins, age 62, passed away Thursday April 07, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gloria Mae Stalford, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Linda Versteeg, 71, passed away at her home in Albany, Oregon, on April 10, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.