Clynton L. Atchison, 68, of Sweet Home, passed away March 17, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Helen Chun Dean, 94, passed away at her home in Corvallis, on March 17, 2023. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lenore Ann Fletcher, 81, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday evening at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Velma Cooper Nunnelley, 101, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Albany, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ladye Winsome O'Donnell, 89, of Albany, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Dorothy Rita Torpey, 93, passed away at her home in Corvallis, on February 24, 2023. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.