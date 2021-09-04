 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Stephen Gary Anderson, 69, of Scio, passed away on September 1, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.

Robin L. Bauer, 66, of Monroe, Oregon, died at his home in Monroe on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Yoneo Domon, 41, of Springfield, formerly of Pecos, New Mexico, and Winchester, California, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Pamela R. McAllister, 76, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Lee Westfall, 74, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sylvia Pauline Youngman, 69, of Philomath, passed away on August 29, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

