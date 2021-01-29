Death Notices

Delbert "Bert" Cleary, 88, of Albany, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his Bonaventure home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edward Epley, 83, of Corvallis, died at his home Tuesday, January 26, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gregory Scott Glaser, 65, of Albany, died January 22, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James Harris, 67, of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Harold Himes, 73, of Corvallis, died Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margaret R. Peters, 95, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, January 28, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Charles Wisecup, 83, of Albany, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.