Death notices

George Cooper, 75, passed away at his residence in Junction City, Oregon, on April 18, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Drew Kelley, 58, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Catherine Ann Mumper, 88, of Albany, Oregon, passed away May 10, 2022 at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cory J. Watkins, 29, passed away May 16, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.