Death Notices

Chad W. Mikkelsen , 37, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Gloria Jean Ritchey, 80, of Alsea, died at Avamere Care Center on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A graveside service is planned at Alsea Cemetery in the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.