Death Notices

Chad W. Mikkelsen, 37, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Gloria Jean Ritchey, 80, of Alsea, died at Avamere Care Center on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A graveside service is planned at Alsea Cemetery in the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lillian Minnie Sadowsky-Splichal, 96, of Albany, died on February 10, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

