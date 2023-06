Albert "Al" Gentry, 87, of Lebanon, passed away June 1, 2023 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Anne Helms, 90, of Albany, passed away at her home on May 18,. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Patricia D. Kimbro, 97, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Chelsea Renee (Miller) McGarry, 35, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Thurston "Teddy" Swanson, of Albany, passed away on June 1, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.