George W. Cropsey, 87, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 in Salem. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Buddy "Ray" George III, 45, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at his Monroe home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michelle Sheree Horner, 38, of Albany, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Salem. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements

James Keough, 65, of Albany, passed away at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Heidi Louise Severson, 50, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert Lee Thibedeau, 92, of Brownsville passed away, September 12, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

John Michael Watts, 84, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.