Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luella E. Barnes, 91, of Albany passed away at home on August 24 surrounded by family. A graveside service will be Friday, August 28, 2 p.m., at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

William “Bill” Irwin Fast, 71, of Halsey passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. No services will be held. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

James Stokley Locke, 91, of Albany passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Lavonne M. Rowe, 88, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.