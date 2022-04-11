 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Jessmon Marie Pruitt Belanger, 94, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Max W. Edwards, 86, of Sweet Home, passed away April 9, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marian L. Garlinghouse, 94, of Lebanon, passed away April 9, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce Darlene Gustafson, 83, formerly of Lebanon, passed away April 10, 2022 in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ina M. Hecker, 57, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Eva M. Schamp, 82, of Albany passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

