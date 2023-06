Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Antonio "Tony" Garcia, of Albany, passed away on May 29, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marcella Ann Kahn, 92, of Corvallis, passed away May 28, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Ruth R. K. Mann, 93, of Corvallis, passed away May 27, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Dennis G. Matchette, 83, of Philomath, passed away May 28, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Mark Anthony Stauffer, 54 of Albany, passed away Tuesday May 30, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.