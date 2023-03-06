Violet “Vi” Campbell, 81, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, from complications of multiple myeloma. Arrangements by McHenry Funeral Home.

Lynette L. Green, 84, of Philomath passed away in Vancouver, Washington, on Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

Deborah K. Hecht, 57, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Daniel John Matheny, 76, of Lebanon passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Nancy Ellen Mol, 92, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at her Beaverton Residence. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kent Jay Weiland, 59, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his residence in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.