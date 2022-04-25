Death Notices

Jim D. Alexander, 79, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marjorie Lillian Bauer, 84, of Albany, passed away on April 23, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Franklin Duff Jr., of Albany, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Leland Howard Karns, 81, of Albany, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ramona Marie Mathews, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Elenore Genevieve Phillips, 93, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Rodney Rosier Jr., 76, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Claude Almond Saunders Sr., 92, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wesley Dean Schmidt, 57, of Scio, passed away Friday at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Portland. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.