Death Notices
Sue Goffard Bailey, 75, of Corvallis, passed away Dec. 18, 2022 at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Grimes, 79, of Albany, passed away at Meridian Park Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James D. Holt, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald O. Olson, 87, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.