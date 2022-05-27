Death Notices

Jeremy Michael Cantu, 33, of Albany, passed away May 23, at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Louis Gentry, 75, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on May 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rita Fay Morford, 65, of Lebanon, passed away May 26, 2022 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce L. Tibbetts, 90, of Lebanon, passed away May 26, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.