 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Jeremy Michael Cantu, 33, of Albany, passed away May 23, at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Louis Gentry, 75, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on May 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rita Fay Morford, 65, of Lebanon, passed away May 26, 2022 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce L. Tibbetts, 90, of Lebanon, passed away May 26, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken lays out US strategy to counter China as rivalry grows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News