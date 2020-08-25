 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices

Death Notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen Hostick, 63, of Eugene passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Claudine Rose Montoya, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Jack David Patton, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

Kim Sharlene Vandenberg, 53, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News