Death Notices
Darlene D. Mayes, 58, of Albany, passed away on September 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Linda "Sue" Moran, 72, of Brownsville, passed away September 10 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Clarence Pettner, 94, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021, in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marlene Smith, 83, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

