Death Notices

Darlene D. Mayes, 58, of Albany, passed away on September 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Linda "Sue" Moran, 72, of Brownsville, passed away September 10 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Clarence Pettner, 94, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021, in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marlene Smith, 83, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.