Leslie James Baker, Jr., 65, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Timothy James Higholt, 38, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Donald Johnston, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

John "Jack" Kushner, 94, of Lebanon, passed away May 6, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kyle J. Loeschen, 40, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth E. Oliver, 93, of Eugene, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nancy L. Olsen, 76, of Lebanon, passed away May 8, 2023 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Monte White, 70, of Tumwater, Washington, formerly of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fieldstone Memory Care in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington - Tumwater is handling arrangements.