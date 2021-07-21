 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Linea Byrdene Brown, 90, of Harrisburg passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kenneth A. Neth, died July 18, 2021, at Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jacqueline Paul, 58, of Corvallis, passed away July 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Ruth Topping, 69, of Corvallis, passed away July 18, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

