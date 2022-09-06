 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Sherry Jewell, 73, of Albany, Oregon passed away September 1 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Patricia Mello, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

Sylvia Pauline Sullivan, 85, of Albany, Oregon passed away September 1 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lester Lee Whittle, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Sept 3, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

