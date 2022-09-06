Death Notices
Sherry Jewell, 73, of Albany, Oregon passed away September 1 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Patricia Mello, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements
Sylvia Pauline Sullivan, 85, of Albany, Oregon passed away September 1 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lester Lee Whittle, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Sept 3, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.