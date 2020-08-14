Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane Clyde Anderson, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Edward Burrell, 72, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Marion Lucille Cota, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Douglas Field, 93, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Jerry Sparks, 69, of Philomath passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Marcene A. Stuart, 86, of Albany passed away on August 12, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.