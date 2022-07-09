 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Lynda Ruth Gleason, 79, of Albany, Oregon, passed away July 7, 2022 in her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frances Lorraine Winstead, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

