Death Notices

Lynda Ruth Gleason, 79, of Albany, Oregon, passed away July 7, 2022 in her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Frances Lorraine Winstead, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Lynda Ruth Gleason, 79, of Albany, Oregon, passed away July 7, 2022 in her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Frances Lorraine Winstead, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.