Death Notices

Lucille Wilson, 98, of Albany, passed away on December 1, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lola D. Clifton, 94 of Albany passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Mae Farmer, 85, of Albany passed away on December 1, 2020. No services will be held. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home.

