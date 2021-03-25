 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Orono Grindahl, 89, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Johnie D. Jarvis, 76, of Albany, died Tuesday morning at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary C. Rouse, 90, of Corvallis, died March 23, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Linda Marie Williams, 72, of Waldport, Oregon, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon, on Monday, March 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements

