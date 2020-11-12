Death Notices

Marcia M. Fitzwater, 68, of Lebanon passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael Earl Porter, 63, of Salem passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Warren D. Witham, 60, of Corvallis passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Renee Senior, 85, of Adair Village, Oregon passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Services are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Timothy D. Cathcart, 67, of Alsea, Oregon passed away at his home in Alsea on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.