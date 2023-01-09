Death Notices

Daniel David Bradshaw, 81, of Portland, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leon W. Detweiler, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 5, 2023 at Timberwood Court in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James "Jim" R. Hayes, 88, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 4, 2023 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry Lee Johnson, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 8, 2023 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Montana McCauley, 95, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Belinda Lou Morris, 73, of Lebanon, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ernest "Leroy" Murphy, 69, of Albany, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edmund L. Murray, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Salem, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph E. Parker, 52, of Albany, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kimberly Dawn Robinson, 74, of Monroe passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, on Friday Jan. 6, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.