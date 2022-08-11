Death Notices

Anneliese Burright, 82, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Jason Paul Carter, 51, of Bend, formerly of Albany, passed on August 6, 2022. Deschutes Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.

William "Bill" Günther Hall, 79, died August 6, 2022 at Bonaventure of Albany Assisted Living Facility in Albany, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Earl E. Jordan, 90, of Albany, passed away at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lynda Irene Kimball, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Rita Kay Kraemer, 62, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Gene Primasing, 90, of Lebanon, died August 9, 2022 at Wiley Creek Senior Living in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sherry E. Willis, 74, of Lebanon, died August 7, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dawn Maré Wright, 62, of Albany, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.