Death Notice

Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany passed away at Lydia's House in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfunrealhome.com
Sonja Maxine Lake, 79, of Albany passed away on September 1, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home in Albany Oregon is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuenralhome.com
James “Jim” Donald Roberts, 90, of Halsey passed away Friday, September 04, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Shedd Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuenralhome.com
George Roger Virtue, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Janice Olbrich Gerdemann, 95, of Albany passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
William "Bill" Schaub, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.