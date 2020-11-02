Death Notice

Donald Merrill Ball, 92, of Jefferson passed away on October 30, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Stanley Portus, 83, of Albany passed away on October 28, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Stephen Donohue, 69, of Albany passed away on October 29, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Frances Edith Benthin, 94, of Albany passed away on October 29, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Jean Smith, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Timberwood Court Care Home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Beverly Ann Taylor, 84, of Albany, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Friday, October 30, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Clifford "Cliff" G. Collard, 68, of Newport, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Melvin N. Westwood, 97, of Corvallis, passed away at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Brudvig, 90, of Albany passed away Friday October 30, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Karen "Mia" Shepard, 92, originally of Oslo, Norway and Corvallis, Oregon died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon on Sunday, November 1, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Esther E. Linares, 87, formerly of Corvallis, passed away October 30, 2020 in Salem. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Chris Goeden, 99, of Corvallis, passed away October 31, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.