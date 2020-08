Death Notice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Damian Hernandez Reynoso, 61, of Albany passed away Friday at OHSU. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

James “Jim” John AAsum, 90, of Eugene, formerly of Corvallis, passed away Friday at Pleasant Autumn Adult Foster Care in Eugene. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Shirlene Buckmiller, 69, of Albany, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com