Death Notice

Linda Jean Rusch, 67, of Albany, passed away January 12, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronda Jo Froemke, 59, of Lebanon, passed away, Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha S. Dayton, 83, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph A. Zaremba, 70, of Philomath, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

