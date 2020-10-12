Death Notice

Sammy Kaye Propps, 69, of Corvallis passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

James Russell Gawn, 75, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marie T. Calahan, 100, passed away at Regency Park Place, Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Rachel McGonagill, 51, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry William Bruce, 81 of Albany, passed away Saturday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara M. Whitney, 76, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.

Dane Toney Hammonds, 79 of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.