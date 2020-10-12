 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice

Death Notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Sammy Kaye Propps, 69, of Corvallis passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

James Russell Gawn, 75, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marie T. Calahan, 100, passed away at Regency Park Place, Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Rachel McGonagill, 51, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry William Bruce, 81 of Albany, passed away Saturday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara M. Whitney, 76, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.

Dane Toney Hammonds, 79 of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News