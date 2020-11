Death Notice

Lisa Neilson, 59, of Albany passed away on November 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richards Simon Gohl, 86, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday November 12, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Colleen Elaine Harden, 59, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Sandra Henderson, 75, of Albany and formerly of Lebanon passed away Tuesday. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Richard Keith Peterson, 73 of Albany, passed away on November 7, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Louis Blaine Pankrate, 90 of Albany, passed away November 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Alice Ann Borza, 93 of Corvallis, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Dolf Ian Peterson, 70 of Corvallis, passed away November 7, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.