 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice
0 Comments

Death Notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Julie L. Green, 60, of Corvallis died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements.

James Errol Isaac, 80, of Sweet Home died Wednesday in Bend. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Lola Louise Isaac, 78, of Sweet Home died Monday in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Raymond Keith Peterson, 58, of Salem died October 12, 2021 at Salem Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News