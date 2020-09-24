 Skip to main content
Death Notice

Baldomero Garcia, 64, of Albany passed away on September 22, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma Meader, 83, of Albany passed away Monday at Waverly Place. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

