Death Notice

Robert “Bob” B. Milum, 83 of Albany, passed away Thursday morning October 29, 2020, at the Salem Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jack Garland Little, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. October 29, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cheridith “Cheri” June Terwilliger, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Donna J. Lewis, 78, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Independence, McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Services are pending.