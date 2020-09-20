Death Notice

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Sidney John Carr, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Portland. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.