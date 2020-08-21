 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice

Death Notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Lee Kruse, 65, of Albany passed away on March 14, 2020. There will be a celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Donna Faye Brakken, 91, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Thursday, August 20, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more information and to leave condolence messages for the family, please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News