Death notices

Kenneth Lee Dehut, 65, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Corvallis. Currently looking for friends or relatives. www.demossdurdan.com
Beulah “Bea” Janet Schlegel, 97 of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at Lydia’s House in the Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Richard Hansler, 91, of Corvallis, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements are by Mchenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
