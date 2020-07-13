Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitch Logan, passed away July 8, 2020. Services will be planned at a later date. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

William F. Goslow, 73, of Corvallis died July 10, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Marion E. Bracken, 99, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her Corvallis, Oregon residence. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.