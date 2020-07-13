Death notices

Mitch Logan, passed away July 8, 2020. Services will be planned at a later date. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
William F. Goslow, 73, of Corvallis died July 10, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Marion E. Bracken, 99, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her Corvallis, Oregon residence. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Gwen F. Stevenson, 79, of Alsea passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 10, 2020. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Sharon E. Woodall, 85, passed away at home in Adair Village, Oregon on Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral services are pending. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
