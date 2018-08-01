Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Iva F. Burton, 87, of Corvallis, died July 28, 2018, in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Maureen T. Flynn, 77, of Corvallis, died July 30, 2018, in Albany. Arrangements are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dean R. Peterson, 53, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Allan M. Ross, 70, of Crawfordsville, died Friday at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Matthew M. Schill, 34, of Corvallis, died July 30, 2018 in Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tags

Load comments